Initiative for inner development to reach 20 L population in Chengalpattu

Around 1000 volunteers from across Tamil Nadu are dedicating their time, efforts to travel on their own to visit these villages and stay with them

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2023 10:00 PM GMT
CHENGALPATTU: A not for profit initiative by Heartfulness NGO is reaching out 600 villages and 20 lakh people, largely farmers, in Chengalpattu with their special 45 days programme.

Around 1000 volunteers from across Tamil Nadu are dedicating their time, efforts to travel on their own to visit these villages and stay with them and empower them with these techniques, tools for their inner development and connect with the higher purpose of life for their individual welfare and environmental wellbeing to build better families.

Chennaiinner developmentHeartfulness NGOvolunteersChengalpattu
DTNEXT Bureau

