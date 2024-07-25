Inherit project aims to reconnect youth with India's natural & culinary heritage

CHENNAI: When we think of Indian heritage, we often picture monuments and historical artefacts in museums and galleries. However, heritage is all around us- it is present in the food we eat, the stories we hear, the language we speak, the books we read, and much more. While its influence spans across various aspects of life, it deserves discussion and exploration. With this in mind, Ashoka University, the Young India Fellowship, and The Helen Hamlyn Trust have collaborated on a project called Inherit. Through this initiative, the team aims to rediscover and explore the natural and culinary heritage of India.



“The project aims to reconnect Indian youth to their heritage in a more holistic manner, demonstrating that heritage is an integral part of our contemporary lives and countering the misconception that it is only related to monuments and libraries,” says Percy Hervez Bharucha, a member of the Inherit team.

The team plans to achieve this through a series of visual episodes that weave narratives around heritage. Additionally, there will be video podcasts featuring discussions with heritage studies, academics and field practitioners. “Our initial focus is on natural and culinary Heritage, where we will document the lived experiences of locals and industry practitioners, as well as interview experts and scholars. From exploring seed banks and diverse cuisines to recommending books and examining built water structures, we are creating content that illustrates the value of heritage in a contemporary and relatable manner,” adds Bharucha.

Their opening podcast featured chef and author Sadaf Hussain alongside author and natural activist Yuvan Aves, who discussed the significance of culinary and natural heritage from both preservation and awareness perspectives. The first episode of the visual series explored the Sundarbans, where they documented locals talking about livelihoods, mythology, and traditions within one of India's most challenging and fragile ecosystems.