Influenza cases on rise, health department urges caution

CHENNAI: As many as 7,342 cases of dengue have been reported until Saturday across Tamil Nadu this year, the health department said. The illness has claimed about ten lives so far. Though the dengue cases are not seeing an increasing trend and the numbers are static, the rise in influenza cases continue to be reported.



So far, 3760 cases of H1N1 Influenza have been reported in the State and there have been 15 deaths due to the seasonal flu. Of this, over 2,500 cases of Influenza and seven deaths were reported in the last two months and At least 1,200 cases of dengue and four deaths due to the same have been reported in a month.

“As many as 3.5 lakh tests have been done for dengue across the State. The increasing trend of dengue cases was reported for about a month but now the numbers are static. The cases of flu are not alarming currently but prevention is very important,” said Dr P Sampath Kumar, joint director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The state health department has instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services in all the districts to provide medical care to people for minor illnesses as there is a surge in the cases after rainfall every year. It is likely that the recent rains can lead to an increase in the vector borne diseases including malaria, dengue and chikungunya. The state health department is focusing on ensuring safe drinking water as water borne infections can also rise.

“Chlorination is being done in all areas where inundation is reported or contamination is suspected in existing water supply. Fogging and cleanliness drive using bleaching powder and lime is also being undertaken to prevent mosquito breeding. Fever camps are also being conducted to the affected areas and early fever clusters are being identified. The officials have been asked to identify and report any major illness to tertiary care centres,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.