Inflated pricing of essentials adds to city’s trauma

CHENNAI: The devastation of Cyclone Michaung can be seen even after 4 days. There’s water-logging in several areas in the city including Valasaravakkam, Korattur, Kodungaiyur, Tiruvottiyur, Purisaiwalkam and Perambur.

Though many residents were evacuated, those who remained in the flooded areas are now facing challenges such as lack of basic home essentials, sewage water mixed with rainwater entering homes, stench of debris and waste, carcasses of dead animals in the water and loads of debris floating around.

The demand for essentials such as drinking water, dry food items, sanitary pads, candles, blankets and mosquito coils has surged in areas, as families say that most of their belongings were washed away in the flood. Almost 180-200 families in Padikuppam had to evacuate, leaving everything behind. Though the water is slowly receding, their lives are far from returning to normal.

“Many people from Bharathipuram, Padikuppam, and Gajalakshmi Colony could not go to shelter homes. They had to stay in shops, parking lots, nearby schools and even pavements. They require blankets because most of their clothes are drenched and the houses are stinking,” laments Shakeela, a resident of Aminjikarai. “Some have lost their belongings and need blankets to at least sleep in such places. There’s a need for candles because certain areas still do not have power supply. Even if there’s electricity, it’s still risky to use any appliances.”

sewage mixed with rainwater in Vyasarpadi

Despite warnings on the sale of milk in black, residents of Pulianthope paid Rs 100 for half-a-litre of milk and Rs 15 for an egg. This pricing is not limited to food but also to sanitary napkins and diapers that are being sold at double the usual cost.

“We cannot afford sanitary pads for Rs 100 or eggs for Rs 15-20. Many menstruating women in our locality have no choice but use cloth until Thursday. Who will regulate this? We’ve received some help on Friday. Volunteers have distributed candles, water, sanitary napkins and some even got us blankets. It’s shameful that traders are utilising a disaster to make money by over-charging essentials,” fumes Swetha J, a resident of Pulianthope.

Residents are also worried about the health impact of debris and carcasses of rodents floating in the rainwater near their houses. Residential complexes on Vivekananda Road and Tamil Nadu Housing Board still remain in knee-deep water. “The stagnant rainwater has still not receded completely. It has already damaged our homes. Tiles have come off the floor, and we might have to reconstruct some parts of the house,” says a resident of Korattur. “My father is diabetic and prone to infections in the feet. The mixing of rainwater with waste and sewage has made it worse for us to even evacuate. Carcasses of rodents and other small animals are floating in the water. This will only increase the risk of infections.”

Many residents are awaiting the intervention of local body authorities to help them drain out the water and assist with essential items.

Meanwhile, the Corporation authorities say that rainwater has receded in most areas and the distribution of basic essential grocery items and drinking water is being done in selected areas and drinking water samples are being tested.

It’s noteworthy that NGOs and volunteers have been the main support for people in most neighbourhoods.