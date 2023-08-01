Infiltration: Pondy fishers detained by Mahabs counterparts

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Mahabalipuram as 15 fishermen from Puducherry district fishing near the shores of the temple town were detained along with their boats by local fishermen.

The detained men were later let off after they were forced to sign a letter saying they would refrain from fishing in and around Mahabalipuram shores. Two speedboats with 15 fishermen from Karaikal and Kadalur had reportedly indulged in illegal fishing at the Mahabalipuram beach. They also came in their speedboats and destroyed the fishing nets cast by the local fishermen closer to the shore. Following the incident, the local fishermen went in three boats and halted the speedboats using anchors and brought back the fishermen and detained them in a community hall.

Local police and the Kadalur and Karaikal fishing association heads were alerted about the development and they were called to hold talks between both the parties. Subsequently, the detained men were released along with their speedboats.