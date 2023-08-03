Infant's body found in bag near Marina swimming pool

CHENNAI: An infant's body was found in a shopping bag near Marina swimming pool in Chennai.

A shopping bag containing an infant's body near Marina swimming pool created a flutter on Thursday after which police were informed about the development.

A police team headed by Triplicane inspector Mohanraj visited the area and found the bag containing the body of a newborn.

The body was sent to the Government General Hospital.

Police said that initial information was received by Anna Square Police about the abandoned and suspicious-looking bag near the swimming pool complex at Marina Beach.

Police, during the scrutiny found that the body had a RGGGH tag and from that they had traced the details of parents.

When contacted the parents of the infant told the police that the abandoned the body in the bag near the swimming pool, as they were not sure what to do with the still born baby delivered in GH.

Police then told them that they cannot leave it in a public place and gave the body back to them and told them to give it a decent burial, police said.