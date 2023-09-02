Inebriated man bludgeons wife to death with grinding stone, surrenders

CHENNAI: Sridar (40), a sculptor, killed his wife by crushing her with a grinding stone near Walajabad and surrendered to the police on Friday. Police said that he was a resident of Shankarapuram village near Walajabad. He was married to Selvarani (35) and the couple has two children.

They used to quarrel often since Sridar was an alcoholic and would spend all the money on drinking.

On Thursday midnight, he returned home drunk, woke up Selvarani, and started to argue with her. While arguing for a while, Sridar took a grinding stone, crushed Selvarani’s head and fled the scene. Police said that he sat at the Shankarapuram bus stop for a long time after murdering his wife.

He called the police control room and confessed to murder. Salavakkam police team reached the bus stop and arrested Sridar. Further investigation is on. Selvarani’s body was sent to the Chengalpattu government hospital for post-mortem.