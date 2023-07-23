Inebriated forest guard trespasses into woman techie’s room, arrested

CHENNAI: Thirumangalam police on Friday arrested a forest guard from Pollachi, who sneaked into the room of a techie, preparing forcivil service examinationscivil service examinations, and allegedly lied down on the floor disrobed.

The woman who noticed the intruder when she woke up raised an alarm after which police reached the scene and secured the man. The arrested person was identified as L Ponnusamy (51) of Erode. Police said that he is a forest guard at the Forest research institute in Pollachi. He had come to admit his relative to an IAS academy in Anna Nagar and had rented a house nearby.

Police investigations revealed that Ponnusamy consumed liquor on the terrace on Friday night. In an inebriated condition, instead of going to his rented room, he entered the woman’s room by accident and passed out, he had claimed to the police. Thirumangalam police arrested Ponnusamy. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody.