Inebriated Chennai youth falls from 3rd floor, dies

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Aug 2024 6:36 AM GMT
CHENNAI: A 27-year-old inebriated youth died after falling from the third floor of his apartment complex in West Mambalam in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The deceased was identified as Deva (27), a resident of a Housing Board complex in Brindavan Street, West Mambalam, who worked as a decorator for events.

While returning home after finishing work last night, Deva who was drunk lost balance and fell from the third floor of the complex.

Neighbours rushed to his aid and admitted him to the Kilpauk Government Hospital where he succumbed to severe head injuries.

Ashok Nagar police are investigating the incident.

Online Desk

