‘Industry needs to tap talents beyond beauty standards’

CHENNAI: Dressed in white t-shirts and lots of laughter, the girls of TNC band lit up our office premise. There is never a dull moment with this team that goes on and on about their song Tha Pop and what they stand for. Taniya Ishwarya, Anjelene Antonette Bosco, Snekha Lakshmi, Cesily Sherine, Meha, and Yavna have come together as the first Tamil pop band and only the second in India, who can rap, dance, write lyrics and also choreograph the dance. “We should have been the first in India. This idea has been discussed by us for almost a couple of years before another band in the north executed the plan. Nevertheless, we are the first Tamil band, and we are here to take the Tamil music scene to the global stage, “ says Taniya Ishwarya, a lecturer by profession. Cesily Sherine and Anjeline add that they had to immediately get into a job to fund their passion. “We both are bankers and Taniya is our senior from college. We three knew each other for quite some time. Being like-minded people, we did part-time jobs to fund our music projects. Then we auditioned Snekha, who is a Carnatic singer and a classical dancer and Meha and Yavna through one of their music videos,” they add.

The team reminisces on Deaf Frogs identifying them and producing the music video, which is now a huge break of sorts for TNC. “We landed this opportunity through one of our acquaintances in Deaf Frogs. Upon seeing our potential, Jiiva too was convinced. In his trademark tone, he told us that the label would take things forward with us,” says the team.

The Girls of TNC Band (Photo: Hemanathan M)

Snekha reminisces the day of shooting and says how they were accompanied by their parents. “We had all their support but they ensured that they were there to look after us on the day of shoot. I just had a surgery done so it was difficult for me to cope but the team and the passion helped me push my boundaries,” she says.

Yavna says that she and Meha consider this as a major turning point in their music career. “We released a song and that didn’t garner the response we wanted. We could have called it a wrap to our music career on that day but TNC tapped our potential and here we are with Deaf Frog releasing our song on Women’s Day,” she smiles.

However, the team also feels that both the music and movie industry have to start identifying talents beyond beauty standards. “Women are already empowered. But there are other issues in the entertainment industry when it comes to female talents. We are not being accepted for the talent we have in us. People rather choose to nurture women’s talent based on skin tone and beauty standards. We hope this changes. Also, as a girl pop band, we want to take Tamil indie music to a global stage. Our language and our music are unique and it is high time that it needed worldwide attention,” they concluded.