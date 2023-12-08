Industrial units charged of letting toxic waste into rainwater

CHENNAI: While most parts of the city are struggling with rainwater logging after cyclone Michaung, residents of Ennore are hit with industrial effluents and crude oil inundating their households.

Local residents, who allege untreated effluents are let into Kosasthalaiyar using the rains as a cover inundating residential areas, protested seeking action against the culprits on Wednesday.

Fisherman S Kumaresan alleges that industries functioning in and around Ennore are letting out chemical waste along with rainwater. “It has been happening since the night of December 4. Chemical waste and crude oil are released into Buckingham Canal that drain into the Kosasthalaiyar. Oil effluents being let into the sea are killing fish resources,” he rued.

Industries letting out effluents into the river is a perennial issue for Ennore residents. But the toxic content, which usually reaches the seas, have now stagnated in residential areas owing to excess rainfall and overflowing Kosasthalaiyar, says S Vishanth, a resident of Nettukuppam near Ennore.

Chemical wastes inundating households are putting the health of the residents under risk, says Kumaresan. Inhaling the stench emanating out of the cocktail of chemicals, including crude oil, children and elderly in the fishing hamlets are falling ill of respiratory issues, he added.

“The sight of the coast, which has turned black, is in itself proof of foul play. We see dead fish wash ashore. This puts our livelihood under risk as we cannot go fishing for at least 3 months from now on. Layers of oil spread on boats, nets and other fishing equipment are damaging our fishing equipments,” the fisherman charged.

Police had to calm down local fishermen who protested against unchecked pollution and regulators turning a blind eye. Police have assured the fishermen of filing an FIR and initiating criminal action against the culprits who had let the effluent and crude oil into the river.

Seashore turning black is not localised but widespread, says S Vishanth, a resident of Nettukuppam near Ennore. “Deposits of chemical waste is the reason for beach sand’s change in colour at Kattukuppam in Brindavan Nagar, Ernavur. It has been reported in other areas too. Layers of chemicals have settled down on our houses. It is going to be tough for us to clean,” he lamented.

The residents in these localities are said to be struggling without potable water over concerns of groundwater contamination. Another resident said localities up to 10 km stretch from Kargil Nagar to the river mouth are affected.

Fishermen urged the government to use the CSR funds to support affected fishermen. When asked, R Kannan, member-secretary of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), said that two teams have been sent to Ennore to investigate. “The teams could not fix the source. They will further investigate and submit reports,” he added.

State transport minister SS Sivasankar on Thursday, said action will be taken against industries that let out effluents. “Samples have been collected to ascertain the source of the effluents,” he assured.