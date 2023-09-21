Indulging in nostalgia with a contemporary culinary twist

CHENNAI: The trend of nostalgia-infused cuisine is on the rise, captivating the palates of food enthusiasts in cities worldwide, and Chennai is no exception. Moonbakes, a pastry and dessert studio, has unveiled its special ‘nostalgia menu,’ thoughtfully curated to whisk diners back to the cherished flavours of the 1990s. This enticing menu, drawing inspiration from that iconic decade, presents an array of treats, including Parle G Tres Leches, Custard Pull-Up Cakes, Chocolate Cake, and Pineapple Cake, offering a nostalgic culinary journey with a modern twist.

The 1990s was an era characterised by simple pleasures and unforgettable tastes that filled our lives with joy. With these latest additions to their gourmet offerings, Moonbakes aims to capture the very essence of that time and pay homage to the flavours that have etched enduring memories in our hearts.

Dharani Ranganathan, business head at Moonbakes, shares, “We’ve reintroduced nostalgic classics like honey cake, custard pull-up cake, chocolate buttercream cake, and pineapple cake. This special menu will be available throughout the month. Those who grew up in the 90s likely have fond memories of visiting their neighbourhood bakery for delights like buttercream cake or honey cake. Building upon the success of a similar offering last year, which received an overwhelmingly positive response, we launched this menu earlier this month.”

Honey cake

She also notes that some customers purchase these treats for their parents or elderly family members, remarking, “They are the ones who would truly appreciate these treats. Our parents can relate to the cakes even more than we can. We are delighted that with every bite of these 90s-inspired desserts, whether reminiscing or creating new memories, our customers can savour a taste of nostalgia.”

Parle G Tresleche



