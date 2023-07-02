Indulge in chocolicious delights

Chocolate Peda

Ingredients:

1/2 cup condensed milk

3/4 cup milk powder

1 and 1/4 tsp cocoa powder

1 and 1/2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp sweet chocolate chips

2 tsp melted ghee + 1 tsp for greasing

1 and 1/2 tbsp chopped pistachios

Instructions:

In a pan, combine condensed milk and milk powder. Mix well with a ladle to ensure there are no lumps.

Switch on the flame and cook the mixture on low heat.

Add melted ghee and continue cooking. The mixture will thicken in about 2-3 minutes.

Once it forms a thick mass and starts to leave the sides of the pan, prepare the cocoa powder mixture. Add cocoa powder to milk and mix well to form a smooth paste.

Add the cocoa paste to the pan and continue cooking.

Stir in the sweet chocolate chips and cook until they melt completely and blend evenly.

Grease your fingers with ghee. Pinch a tiny portion of the mixture and roll it into a small ball. If it holds its shape, stop cooking.

Switch off the heat and set the mixture aside for at least 20 minutes.

Take a small lemon-sized portion and roll it into a smooth ball. Slightly flatten it and create a dent in the centre.

Place chopped pistachios in the centre of the peda. It may appear gooey initially but will harden over time.

Enjoy your Chocolate Peda

Note: The peda will firm up and become more enjoyable after setting for some time.

Choco Lassi

Ingredients:

1 cup chilled thick curd/yogurt

1.5 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp heaped cocoa powder

1 tbsp chocolate shavings

1 tsp drinking chocolate powder

Chocolate vermicelli for garnish

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, take the chilled curd/yogurt and add granulated sugar to it.

Whisk the curd and sugar mixture well until it is smooth. Set it aside.

In a separate bowl, combine the cooking chocolate shavings and cocoa powder. Use the double boiling method to melt the chocolate. Place the bowl over a small cup or pot with simmering water, making sure the bowl doesn't touch the water directly. Stir the chocolate mixture until it becomes crumbly. (Note: You can cook it until it reaches a saucy consistency if desired)

Add the melted cocoa-chocolate mixture, followed by the drinking chocolate powder, to the curd mixture. Blend everything together well. You can use a blender or a whipper blade in your mixer to achieve a smooth consistency.

Serve the Chocolate Lassi chilled and frothy, garnished with a sprinkle of chocolate vermicelli or shavings.

Eggless Chocolate Mousse

ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh cream (approximately 100 g)

1 cup cooking chocolate* (approximately 125 g)

3/4 tbsp honey

3/4 tbsp apple juice / water

*You can use a combination of 60 g sweet chocolate and 65 g dark chocolate chips.

Instructions:

Chop the chocolate into small pieces and set it aside. You can use a combination of dark chocolate and milk chocolate.

In a heatproof bowl, combine the chopped chocolate, honey, and apple juice or water.

Create a double boiler by placing the bowl over a pot of simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn't touch the water directly. Stir the chocolate mixture until it melts and becomes smooth and silky. Set it aside to cool down for at least 20 minutes.

In a separate bowl, take the fresh cream and start whipping it using a hand mixer. Whip until soft peaks form. Be careful not to overwhip, as it may turn into butter.

Once the melted chocolate has completely cooled down, add the whipped fresh cream to it.

Whisk the mixture well. Initially, it may appear slightly runny, but continue whisking for 2-3 minutes until it thickens. The consistency should be spoonable, not pourable.

Spoon the chocolate mousse mixture into serving glasses.

Chop some more chocolate and use it as a garnish. You can also add crushed Oreo cookies for extra garnishing if needed.

Chill the chocolate mousse in the refrigerator for at least 3-4 hours.

Serve the Chocolate Mousse chilled.

Quinoa Chocolate Pudding

Ingredients:

1/4 cup quinoa

1/2 cup water

1 cup + 1 tbsp milk

1/8 cup cane sugar

1 heaped tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla-flavoured custard powder

2 tsp sprinkles

2-3 tsp chocolate sauce

Instructions:

Measure the quinoa and rinse it in water at least twice. Then, soak the quinoa in water for at least 15 minutes.

Drain the water and set the quinoa aside.

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil and add the drained quinoa.

Cook the quinoa covered for 10 minutes or until all the water is absorbed and the quinoa is cooked.

Now, add 1 cup of milk to the cooked quinoa and let it cook for a few minutes. Add the cane sugar and stir until it dissolves.

In a separate bowl, mix the cocoa powder and vanilla-flavoured custard powder with 1 tablespoon of milk to form a smooth mixture without any lumps.

Add the cocoa powder mixture to the quinoa and milk mixture. Mix well and let it cook until it reaches a pudding consistency. It should be slightly thick and able to coat the back of a ladle. Switch off the heat.

Allow the mixture to cool down for a few minutes, then spoon it into serving bowls and refrigerate until chilled.

At the time of serving, drizzle chocolate sauce over the pudding and sprinkle colourful sugar sprinkles on top.