Indo-Korean art exhibition celebrates shared artistic journeys

CHENNAI: Onwards... Together, an Indo-Korean exhibition delves into the unique yet intertwined artistic paths of India and Korea. The exhibition, first held in Pyeongchang, Korea, is now presented in Chennai.

Soonyoung Yang and Bongmyoung Choi, the Directors of Pyeongchang ARTccc, have visited India on eight occasions to immerse themselves in Indian culture and engage with Indian artists.

Their primary focus has been on Tamil Nadu, a region they believe shares a profound cultural kinship with specific areas in Korea. The collaboration between Pyeongchang ARTccc and InKo Centre commenced with a Korea-India art exchange exhibition in 2019.

Now, in 2023, this collaborative initiative returns with an exhibition, shedding light on the creative work of Korean and Indian visual artists. The exhibition is on view till November 10 at the InKo Centre.

“Art draws inspiration from life experiences rather than just other art forms. It reflects an artist’s perspective, shaped by their cultural and geographic surroundings. The ‘Onwards... together, India & Korea Art Exchange Exhibition’ brings together 30 artists from India and Korea, each offering a unique blend of creativity inspired by their surroundings. For viewers and artists alike, this exhibition offers a chance to explore new visual and cultural expressions. From the Indian side, there’s a mix of seasoned and emerging artists from various parts of Tamil Nadu, working across different visual styles. The Korean artists, known to Chennai audiences through InKo Centre, complement and enrich the exhibition. Despite their diverse sensibilities, these artists, both Indian and Korean, share a common dedication to their craft,” says Indian curator Gita Hudson.

According to Korean curator Soonyoung Yang, the Korea-India exchange exhibition holds particular importance as it aligns with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“It embodies the spirit of ‘Culture Bibimbap,’ aiming to foster special exhibitions and cultural experiences by merging our respective cultures and arts. It’s a significant occasion as the ‘Onwards... together’ exhibition returns to InKo Centre and Jinbu Culture and Arts Studio, following ‘2022 Come together...’. We anticipate that these encounters will continue to flourish. The artworks of each artist are showcased here with the hope that they will create a unique and culturally enriching experience for visitors. Having visited Tamil Nadu on eight occasions, I’ve found striking resemblances between the landscape and experiences there and the customs and nostalgia I remember from my youth in the Pyeongchang area. This connection always brings back vivid memories of people’s lives,” shares Soonyoung Yang.