Indian mithai has a future in the global arena: Macaron queen Pooja Dhingra

CHENNAI: Experiencing the magic of baking when she was six, baking brownies with her bua, made Pooja Dhingra, an Indian pastry chef, enamored with the process. “The way chocolates, butter, sugar, and flour turned into something beautiful fascinated me,” she states.

After pursuing her studies in pastry at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Pooja tried her hands on macaron for the first time. “I knew then that I had to bring it back to India,” the macaron queen adds.

Baking Pecan Chocolate Caramel Cookie during her masterclass at Phoenix Marketcity, the pastry chef talks about the evolving industry.

Can you elucidate on the present scenario of the pastry industry in the country? How has the industry evolved in India from when you started?

The pastry scene in the country today has evolved well from when I first started - ingredients that are readily available now, were something that people didn’t have access to before. The amount of innovation, creativity and variety we have in the dessert space is amazing. From desserts only being limited to 5-stars, to standalone pastry shops changing the pastry land- scape, the industry has come a long way. I’ve also seen the trend of people specialising in one type of product, be it ice cream or cookies. COVID also led to a wave of home bakers, which has become a big part of India’s pastry scene. A career in pastry which was not so mainstream before, has now changed.

Could you tell us a little about the current dessert trends in the industry, and what trends will people see for the year 2024?

In terms of dessert trends for this year, there are so many options to choose from! From my observation, indulgent desserts have an element of extravagance, and work well digitally on social media. Modern Indian fusion pastry is also something that is thriving. And of course, people are gearing up towards eating more consciously, with a focus on healthier desserts. Desserts with a gluten-free or refined sugar free element are taking center stage.

What are your first thoughts when you think about the city, Chennai, and its pastry market?

Chennai is a dynamic city. When I first think of Chennai and its pastry scene, I think of the rich flavours and vibrant culture of the place. It’s got a mix of some of my favourite traditional south Indian sweets like Mysore Pak, along with innovative, fusion desserts that take inspiration from global pastry.

In recent times, where people are transforming towards a healthy, sugar-free lifestyle, how do you see the pastry industry thriving?

Yes, I can already see a lot of innovation in this space. I do feel that people still choose indulgence for special occasions, but healthier desserts that are also delicious and indulgent are making their way into everyday life.

The pastry industry abroad has been a huge market for years. How do you think it is different from the industry in India?

In India, while the pastry industry has been vibrant, significant growth has been observed only in the past decade. The quality of desserts is only rising, and there are numerous standalone pastry shops and dessert cafes doing great work. I also think the tastes of the Indian’s today are quite different from what they might have been five years ago, where people are more open minded to trying different types of food. People of all ages watch cooking shows like MasterChef, people also travel more, which contributes to broadening the horizons of the average Indian, when it comes to the pastry industry or food in general.

What will be the future of this industry according to you?

I think the food industry is one which encourages constant innovation. Modern Indian pastry, and things like taking a spin on classic mithai is also something up and coming that I see. I also see a future of our Indian desserts going global.