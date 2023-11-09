'Indian medicine practitioners should not prescribe allopathic medicine'

CHENNAI: On account of 8th National Ayurveda Day, health minister Ma Subramanian released an Ayurveda awareness booklet and new products by Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Ltd (TAMPCOL) at Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine on Thursday. He also warned the Indian medicine practitioners to not change their field of medicine or prescribe allopathic medicines.

A three day exhibition highlighting Ayurveda to boost immunity was held at the hospital campus that also explained how people can prevent diseases using Ayurvedic medicines. A handbook on home remedies has been prepared by TAMPCOL and was launched by the health minister.

Talking about the incidents of prescription of allopathic drugs by Indian medicine practitioners, health minister said that Siddha medicine, Homeopathy, Unani and Ayurveda are all ancient traditional systems of medicine. The doctors who complete these courses should work only in their respective fields and not prescribe allopathic medicines.

He said that the Government of Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister has been continuously supporting traditional medicine. The government is making efforts to establish Siddha Medical University. The undergraduate course in Unani Medicine is also being offered and now the post graduate course has been introduced.

"It is a crime under the law for them to practice allopathic medicine. If found guilty, immediate action will be taken. In such instances, action has been taken against 3 hospitals in the last one week. A complaint was received in this regard against Nalam Hospital, Saidapet and the Joint Director conducted an investigation and action is being taken against the doctor who was arrested upon inquiry. "

Health of the State health department has constituted a committee headed by all district joint directors. The committee will conduct a survey in all hospitals across Tamil Nadu to find out if there are any violations noted while providing the treatment and strict action will be taken in this regard.