IND vs AUS World Cup: SDAT sets up screens for finals live telecast

CHENNAI: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu along with Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that live telecast of Cricket World Cup 2023 India vs Australia Final will be screened at Marina beach, Besant Nagar Beach at 2pm on Sunday.



Talking to Twitter, SDAT tweeted "Join us at the SDAT Fan Park in Marina Beach and Besant Nagar Beach to witness the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals between #IndiaVsAustralia. Experience the thrill of the game live on big screen, cheer for our team with fellow fans and enjoy a day of fun and excitement!" [sic]

Join us at the SDAT Fan Park in Marina Beach and Besant Nagar Beach to witness the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals between #IndiaVsAustralia.



Experience the thrill of the game live on big screen, cheer for our team with fellow fans and enjoy a day of fun and excitement!… pic.twitter.com/WvDEhRliou — Sports Tamil Nadu (@SportsTN_) November 18, 2023

The hosts will square off against Australia for the first time in 20 years in the ODI World Cup final.



In the 2003 final, India suffered a crushing 125-run defeat at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The 'Men in Blue', which has been nursing the wounds from 2003 and the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) earlier this year, will be eyeing payback as they square off with the 'Baggy Greens' on Sunday.