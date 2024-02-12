Increase in road height lowers homes below level in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Since January 2023, several complaints have been filed with the Tambaram corporation and also with the CM cell regarding the repair of roads that have been in a bad condition for more than 8 years, lamented residents of Eswari Nagar in Pallavaram.

Syed Shamsudeen, a civic activist in the area, said: “A new road was laid on one side on Jan 20. Before that, we filed many complaints that the old bitumen road should be milled before re-laying the new one. Nobody listened. Now, the sand from the construction works is in the middle of the road blocking vehicles.”

The Eswari Nagar Main Road is roughly a 1-km stretch. Ignoring the complaint given, a new road was laid above the old bitumen road, which increased the height of the road. Since this pushes the houses down several inches, residents, who face inundation each year, are anxious about their safety.

“This area gets flooded each year, and water enters homes. Increase in the height of the existing road only worsens the situation,” pointed out Syed Bilal, a resident.

When contacted, the AE of Tambaram corporation said: “The issue will be looked into on Monday. We will speak to the residents and do the needful.”