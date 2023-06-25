Inclusive art exhibition celebrates talents of individuals with disabilities

CHENNAI: Art Houz UK, in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission, is hosting an exhibition, titled ‘The-Abled Dialogues’, in Chennai. The exhibition provides a platform for artists with disabilities to showcase their talents and perspectives, while promoting inclusivity and dialogue. These individuals often face barriers and discrimination in various aspects of life, making this exhibition a powerful opportunity for them to communicate their experiences, emotions, and perspectives through their artworks.





The aim is to promote inclusivity and diversity in the art world by providing a global audience. The artworks displayed in the exhibition challenge preconceived notions, dismantle stereotypes, and encourage viewers to see beyond physical or cognitive differences. “We, at Art Houz UK, believe that everyone should have an equal opportunity to express themselves through art, especially differently-abled artists. Through this exhibition, we hope to recognise the artistic skills and talents of people with disabilities, and offer a platform for their work to be appreciated through various channels. To achieve this goal, we will be hosting both physical and online exhibitions, ensuring a larger audience from around the world can access and appreciate their remarkable artwork,” stated Sabina, the founder and director of Art Houz UK. ‘The-Abled Dialogues’ will be open to the public until June 28 at Art Houz Gallery in Nungambakkam.











