Inclusion, diversity take centrestage at Marghazhi Matram festival

CHENNAI: December in Chennai is synonymous with the Margazhi music-dance festival, and in the last three years, the season has become increasingly inclusive because of Marghazhi Matram.

The fourth edition of Marghazhi Matram features artistes from diverse backgrounds, including those with disabilities, the transgender community, cross-cultural performers, and folk artists. Launched in 2020 by Dr Ranjini Ramachander Kaushik, founder of SciArtsRUs, Marghazhi Matram aims to honour and showcase visual artistes with disabilities who have excelled in their respective fields.

“The month-long programme highlights talents across all segments of society, providing an experience that transcends entertainment, focusing on uncovering hidden abilities among differently-abled individuals,” states Ranjini Ramachander Kaushik.

A 12-hour non-stop marathon, titled Inclusive Thematic Akhandam, was held on December 10, featuring 80 artists, including cross-cultural performers from Italy, Japan, and other countries. Ranjini emphasises that such programmes provide an opportunity for individuals with special needs to showcase their talents, bringing diversity to the city through inclusive performances.

Over the past three years, there has been a noticeable increase in awareness about inclusivity in the arts. Ranjini notes, “A lot of people have reached out to me about the events. It means that it is making some impact.

We believe life revolves around living, not around disability, and we are sure a lot of artists will get exposed to international standards of performance.” Lucrezia Maniscotti, a Bharatanatyam practitioner from Italy mentored by Adyar K Lakshman for the past 25 years, is making her debut performance at Marghazhi Matram.

She is thrilled to curate a Bharatanatyam event featuring cross-cultural artistes on December 29, promising a visual treat for the audience at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mini Hall. “The performance will feature Sarah Gasser (Switzerland), Amit Dole (India), Neela Bhaskar (Germany- India) and Harshita Kasela (Italy- India),” says Maniscotti, who is also a Western theatre artiste.

The Bharatanatyam artiste enjoys performing in the city, drawn to the vibrant energy of the audience. “Performing in Chennai during the December-January season is fascinating. You get to witness numerous performances and meet artistes from around the world.

It’s a learning experience. I am genuinely pleased that Ranjini Kaushik curated an inclusive event for all. I love the idea of inclusivity; it presents a significant opportunity for many artistes,” she adds.

On the other hand, 27-year-old Akshaya Parthasarathy, a differently-abled violinist and Carnatic singer is returning to perform at Marghazhi Matram for the second time. With six years of experience performing in various sabhas across the city, she sees this platform as a significant opportunity for artistes like herself.