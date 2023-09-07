Inclement weather forces flight to Port Blair to return to city

CHENNAI: Following bad weather in Port Blair, the Chennai-Port Blair flight was forced to make a U-turn and return to the city, on Wednesday. The flight to Port Blair with 151 passengers was scheduled to depart at 5 am on Wednesday.

However, it was delayed due to bad weather in Port Blair and took off at 9.40 am. But when it was nearing Port Blair, the weather condition worsened.

As it was not possible to land there, the pilot contacted the Chennai ATC and the flight made a U-turn and landed in Chennai at 2 p.m. Later, the airline announced that the flight was cancelled and the passengers could travel using the same tickets on Thursday to Port Blair.