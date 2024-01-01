Incident free New Year’s celebrations in Chennai Police limits

CHENNAI: Chennai public welcomed a largely incident free New Year 2024 on Monday, said Chennai Police, who had deployed around 18,000 police personnel on duty as part of security for New Year’s Eve.

Revellers who gathered at public places like Marina Beach, Elliot’s beach and other places were streamlined and were made to disperse by 1 am.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore went around the city on Sunday night, personally inspecting the security arrangements made by his team on public gathering places like Kamarajar Salai and interacted with the public.

As the clock struck 12, City Police Commissioner welcomed the New Year with a cake cutting ceremony amidst police officers, policemen in the presence of the public near the Labour statue and distributed the cake to the public.

Due to the intensive security arrangements and the indefatigable work of the police officers and personnel of Greater Chennai Police’s various wings- Law & Order, Crime, Traffic, Armed Reserve, Special Wings & Tamil Nadu Home Guards, the New Year’s Eve celebrations - 2024 went on peacefully,” an official release stated.