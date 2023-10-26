Inaccessible bus shelters: Chennai Corpn’s ‘novel hop on hop off facility’ at MMDA bus stand

CHENNAI: While 3 shelters at the MMDA bus stop were built to help commuters, huge trenches dug up in front of them for the purpose of constructing storm water drains prevent accessibility even for able-bodied persons.

In addition to jumping, stretching and negotiating the width of trenches, senior citizens and even children find it difficult to sit on the metal benches, as these are too high for them to reach.

“It’s constructed without any thought. It could have been useful if a platform was built here,” said K Ramesh, a resident of MMDA colony.

At the EVR Periyar Salai bus stop, a 75-year-old citizen lamented over the lack of a link between the footpath and bus shelter. “I come here every day to pick up my grandchild from school. It’s difficult for me to sit as there’s no connect between the footpath and the shelter. If the seats were a bit lower, it would be user-friendly for the aged,” he averred.

The similar problem exists at the bus stops on College Road and Egmore. The overhead shade is also an issue and public complain that there can be a design change that can accommodate more people particularly for the motorists who take cover during heavy rains.

When contacted, a senior Greater Chennai Corporation official said, “I’ll speak to the engineers and find out if the bus shelters needed repairs, and if design changes were necessary as per the public demand. We’ll look into it at the earliest.”