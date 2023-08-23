In unique punishment, Court sends college students to school to learn discipline

CHENNAI: Students of Government Nandanam Arts College who were arrested for a public ruckus for their involvement in a brawl near Vadapalani bus stop two days ago have been asked to attend the Government model higher secondary school in Saidapet and undertake classes on discipline for one month by a city court.

Police sources said that Prem Kumar (19) of Nandambakkam, a student at Presidency college was waiting for the bus on Tuesday when a group of students from Nandanam arts college rounded him up and attacked him after picking up an argument with him over 'bus route' rivalry.

Investigations revealed that Nandanam arts college students attacked Prem Kumar with plastic pipes they had carried. Onlookers alerted the police after which a patrol team rushed to the scene. On seeing the cops, the students fled the scene. Vadapalani police conducted investigations and based on CCTV footage, picked up seven students from the college.

After registering a case against them, Police arrested seven students and produced them before the Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Saidapet. The magistrate ordered the students to attend moral science and discipline classes at a government school under the PARAVAI (Personality and Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture for Affirming Identity) scheme.

The project aims at reforming first-time offenders. Police said that through the scheme, young first-time offenders, those who are found to be addicted to drugs or alcohol, will also be given counselling and their family members will also be counselled.

Besides, the youths will be provided with legal assistance and given training to upgrade their skills, police said adding that it aims to assist the youngsters to lead better lives in society.