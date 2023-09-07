In separate cases, 2 jump into Cooum from same spot near Chintadripet

CHENNAI: Two people drowned in the Cooum in separate incidents near Chintadripet on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning. In one incident, the onlookers alerted the fire and rescue services personnel after they saw a man jumping into the Cooum river near Chintadripet bridge.

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was fished out after some locals were engaged to recover his body, which was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the fire and rescue personnel received another distress call alerting them that another man jumped into the river near the same location on Wednesday morning.

One of the deceased is a resident of Semmenchery and was staying in Egmore and living off menial jobs, police said. The Chintadripet police have registered two separate cases and are investigating.