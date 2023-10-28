In, out, in... Sorry tale of ‘fatigued’ EMU crew

CHENNAI: Irregular work shifts and erratic sleep schedule; another derailment follows. The probably fatigue-induced incident involving the EMU rake at Avadi station early Tuesday must be another eye-opener to masters of rosters who deny train crew adequate rest in violation of the Railway Board (RB) rules.

The motorman of the derailed EMU, G Ravi, suspended henceforth, is said to have reported for duty without the mandatory rest period. Railway sources with access to the roster disclosed to DT Next that Ravi, on Oct 22, signed in at MMC (Moore Market Complex) at 7 pm and signed out at Arakkonam at 10.05 pm. After 5 hours, he signed in at 3:40 am (Oct 23) and signed out at 6:40 am at MMC. The same night, he signed in again at 8.10 pm and signed out at 11.45 pm, only to report for duty around four hours later at 4.45 am on Oct 24. An hour later, the EMU he was piloting from Avadi Car Shed to Avadi station derailed.

The time-in-time-out stats speak volumes on roster preparation, especially since the Railway Board mandates 16 hours of rest. “Our work hours are scattered; so are our rest hours. Our erratic sleep pattern is never factored in,” rued a motorman on condition of anonymity.

Duty hours clearly defined in 2013’s committee report

A High Power Committee was constituted to review the duty hours of running staff and other safety-related categories. Page 132 of the report it submitted in 2013 revealed:

“Continuous/consecutive night duties, which were six in the present practice, should be brought down to two nights for the running staff after which he must be granted at least one full night in bed before being booked again so as to recoup from the sleep debt.”

If the third consecutive night working is inevitable at outstation due to operational exigencies, it may be permitted only if the following conditions are met with:

• Staff is given at least 10-hours rest before signing on for duty

• Duty to be performed by him involving 3rd night working should be towards his headquarters station.

• On completion of the above trip, he should be granted full headquarters rest, including one full night in bed.

However, three years later, a circular issued by DV Rao, Director Estt (LL), Railway Board, to all zonal general managers on October 13 insisted that…

• Continuous night duty for running staff should be limited to four nights with the fourth night towards headquarters.

• Subject to exigencies of service, a maximum limit of 125 duty hours per fortnight, should be laid down for all running staff.

• Limit of stay away from Headquarters for running staff should be fixed at 72 hours.

• Present classification of running staff under Railway Servants (Hours of work and period of rest) Rules 2005, should be maintained.