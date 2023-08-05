In latest Police reshuffle, new officers for GCP; New Chief of Security for CMRL

CHENNAI: A day after reshuffle of senior Police officers in the state, the home department on Saturday made another major reshuffle in a fresh round of transfers, mostly in the ranks of Superintendents of Police (SP)

In the new set of transfers, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) gets seven new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP)

Ankit Jain, SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is posted as DCP, T Nagar replacing A K Arun Kabilan who has been posted as Salem SP.

D Magesh Kumar, SP/Assistant Inspector General, High Court cases monitoring cell has been posted as DCP, Traffic (south), Chennai replacing R Sakthivel who has been posted as DCP, Washermanpet, Chennai.

G Umayal serving as DCP, Headquarters, Avadi city police is posted as DCP, Koyambedu, Chennai replacing P Kumar who is posted as DCP, Traffic (north), Chennai.

Pon Karthik Kumar, SP, EOW has been posted as DCP, Adyar.

M S Nisha, SP, Mayiladuthurai is posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch, Chennai replacing K Meena, who will take over as Mayiladuthurai SP.

H Jayalakshmi, Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Cooperative milk producers Federation (Aavin) is posted as Chief Security officer, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, replacing D Kumar who is posted as DCP, Traffic, Madurai city.

Bandi Gangadhar, SP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Newsprints and Papers limited will be the new Chief vigilance officer at Aavin.

Dr N Sreenatha, SP on compulsory wait at the office of DGP is posted as SP/Assistant Inspector General of police, Law and Order at the DGP office replacing ES Uma, who will be SP, Headquarters, office of DGP, Chennai.