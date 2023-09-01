In Aug, 85 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai metro rail

CHENNAI: For August, the Chennai Metro Rail recorded a passenger ridership of 85.89 lakh, recording a jump of 3.36 lakh compared to previous month. Meanwhile, since January 2023, 5.81 crore passengers had travelled in city Metro Rail.

As per monthly ridership data, 82.53 lakh passengers travelled in Metro in July, while for August, the numbers spiked to 85.89 lakh.

And, the highest single-day ridership was on August 11 with 3.29 lakh passengers commuting using the Metro Rail.

In August, a total of 31.05 lakh passengers utilised the QR Code ticketing system (online QR – 2.10 lakh, Static QR – 1 lakh, paper QR – 24.64 lakh, Paytm – 1.59 lakh and Whatsapp – 1.70 lakh).

Further, 47.56 lakh passengers have used the travel card ticketing system, 3.26 lakh passengers have used the token system, 5,685 passengers have used group ticketing system and 3.95 lakh passengers have used National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or Singara Chennai card.

CMRL offers a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp and Paytm).

Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and paytm, stated the press note.