In another big haul, 3.5 kg cocaine worth Rs 35 crore seized from flyer from Malaysia

CHENNAI: At least 3.5 kg cocaine, worth around Rs 35 crore, was seized at Chennai Airport on Thursday.

This is the second such seizure in two days, with Rs 28 crore worth of pure one kg cocaine being seized on Wednesday.

The difference in the price of the seized cocaine is due to the difference in quality of the narcotics in the two consignments.

The cocaine was smuggled from Cambodia via Malaysia and was hidden in a parcel. The passenger who was carrying the parcel was detained and being questioned by the authorities.

The authorities were suspicious of the passenger, who was traveling from Malaysia, and upon searching his luggage, they found the cocaine.

The passenger was taken into custody and is being questioned. The authorities are also investigating who the intended recipient of the

cocaine was and who is behind this smuggling operation.

The passenger who was detained is believed to be part of an international drug smuggling gang.

The authorities are yet to reveal his name or any other details.