In act of revenge, van driver arrested for killing minor boy in Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: Police arrested a van driver for murdering a minor boy for breaking the windsheild of his vehicle in Guduvanchery on Wednesday. The deceased Dhanush (17) of Anna Nagar in Karanaipuducherry near Guduvanchery used to sell papads with his father.

On Tuesday, when Dhanush was inside the house two men barged inside and started to attack him with sickles. They escaped from the spot after he fell unconscious.

The onlookers rushed Dhanush to a private hospital in Potheri but he died without responding to treatment at the midnight.

The Guduvanchery police team visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. During investigation, police found that on Sunday Dhanush after consuming liquor had broken the mirror of the van which belonged to Danasekar (27) of the same locality.

When Danasekar and his friend Vinoth (21) questioned Dhanush, he abused them verbally and escaped from the spot. Following that on Tuesday the duo planned to punish Dansuh and barged into his house and killed him.

The police arrested Vinoth and Danasekar. Further investigation is on.







