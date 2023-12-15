Imbuing artistry in everyday fashion

CHENNAI: Viink Wear founded by artist Vikram two years ago, has a unique mission to support art and artists. Vikram initiated the brand with the idea of providing a platform for Tamil Nadu-based artists to showcase their work on various clothing items like T-shirts, lungis, tank tops, hoodies, and more.

In contrast to many clothing brands featuring art, Viink Wear is committed to ensuring the artist behind the artwork is acknowledged. Vikram emphasises, “We believe in encouraging our artists to communicate without words but through art. Our brand aims to bridge the gap between artists and their audience.”

As an artist himself, Vikram understands the challenges artists face in gaining recognition in India. “Putting artwork on everyday items like T-shirts makes it more accessible and increases visibility. It’s a collaborative process where I engage with artists, discussing themes and interpretations.” Their latest collection, New Beat, revolves around music. For this, Vikram collaborated with artists to capture their unique interpretations within certain constraints, ensuring freedom of expression.

Viink Wear uses various printing techniques on T-shirts, and the details of each artist are prominently featured on their website. By fostering a collaborative and open environment, Viink Wear aims to empower artists to freely express themselves without judgment or bias.