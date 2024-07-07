Illegal ramp for parking built on narrow lane in Royapuram

CHENNAI: An illegal ramp has been constructed on Somuchetty Third Street in Royapuram where a car with a DMK party flag was parked in the shed.



As one of the most congested streets connecting many arterial roads in the locality, the ramp is built on a narrow road, which blocks vehicular movement and causes traffic gridlock for hours during the peak hours.

“The street is an 18-feet public road, which has been encroached with a ramp that has a shed to park the car. The ramp is preventing the free movement of school vans, water tanker lorries, etc., Even an ambulance cannot enter the street in case of emergency situations in the locality due to the ramp,” said R Ramesh, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

Already, Somuchetty Main Road was closed for Metro Water board’s underground maintenance work. So, commuters have to take Somuchetty Third Street that connects main roads of nearby areas in north Chennai.

Residents fumed that the local politicians would not have constructed a ramp without the knowledge and support of the civic body. “If there is any underground maintenance or fault found in storm water drains, cable or drinking water, sewage pipeline damages, the GCC and Metro Water would be unable to carry out the repairs. Authorities failed to carry out regular inspections to prevent such encroachments,” said B Rajesh, owner of a textile shop .

When contacted, a senior official with Royapuram (Zone 5) said, “No complaints were received about the issue till now but inspection will be carried out and action will be taken against the individual.”