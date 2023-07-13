Illegal liquor sale booms in Padappai forest area

CHENNAI: For the past few days, the forest area in Arampakkam near Padappai is teeming with tipplers, who are landing there to buy liquor almost round the clock and allegedly at lower cost than the State-run Tasmac shop.

Unable to bear the nuisance, the residents urged the police to take action against those who are running the ‘forest bar’.

According to local sources, a group of men started to sell liquor in the forest area near the Tasmac shop in Arampakkam. With liquor being available throughout the day, the patrons are swarming the area right from early morning till midnight, complained residents.

Some of the residents alleged that the drunkards who consume liquor on the roadside were misbehaving with them, making it difficult for the people, especially women and children, to even walk on the road.

Charging the Manimangalam police of not taking any action against those behind the business, some of the irked members of the public took videos of the sale that is happening and posted it on social media. The police should look into the issue and take strict action at least now, they said.

When asked, sources in the police claimed that they came to know about the illegal liquor sale only on Wednesday morning. Those who are running the business will be arrested soon, assured officials.