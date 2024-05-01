Ilayaraja sends legal notice to Sun Pictures alleging copyright infringement in 'Coolie'

CHENNAI: Ilayaraja send legal notice to Sun Pictures, the makers of 'super star' Rajinikanth starrer film 'Coolie' for exploiting his musical work without obtaining permission in the film teaser.

The legal notice stated that the ace music composer Ilayaraja has became shocked and surprised after noticing his music work from Thangamagan(1983) starred Rajinikanth, 'Va Va Pakkam Va' song used in the recently released teaser of 'Coolie' without getting his permission or payment of royalty fees.

Such an act of the 'Coolie' makers is willful infringement of the Copyright Act 1957, which protects and guarantees the rights of the original music composer, said the notice. Pertinently, such original musical work cannot be altered, modified and distrorted without out the consent of the original music composer and payment of due consideration for such modifications, said the notice.

The legal notice also referred to the director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj, that he has been repeatedly indulging in unauthorized exploitation or usage of the musical work of Ilayaraja in his films intentionally. In his earlier films Vikram - 2 starred Kamal Hassan, used Ilayaraja's musical work of Vikram Vikram song from Vikram (1986) film and also used 'En Jodi Manja Kuruvi' song from the same film in his recently produced film 'Fight Club', said the notice.

Therefore, the notice urged the Sun Pictures to obtain proper permission or consent from Ilayaraja for using the distorted version of his song 'Va Va Pakkam Va' in Coolie or remove the musical work from the film. The notice also warned, if failing to get proper permission from Ilayaraja, the makers of 'Coolie' will face legal actions under the Copyright Act 1957, the notice added.