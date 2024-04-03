IIT-M's GUVI revolutionizes education with LLM like ChatGPT

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras' EdTech company GUVI has launched a Large Language Model (LLM) with Colloquial Data Sets focused on vernacular learners.

"The LLM has been made available for users free of cost in the immediate future. Early access to GUVI's LLM for effective learning through colloquial language can be obtained by registering at the link - https://ai.guvi.in/, " a release from IIT-M read.

Speaking about the LLM launch, Arun Prakash, founder and CEO of GUVI said, "Instead of engaging in futile competition by recreating similar training foundation models, GUVI focuses on leveraging technology to address real-world challenges faced by diverse communities. The acceptance of Sam Altman's challenge by Tech Mahindra's CEO, and other dignitaries is meaningless as trying to compete by making the same models does not provide solutions to real-world problems."

"This is what happens when people prioritise egos over real-world impact. When firms focus on ego-driven challenges, they miss opportunities for meaningful innovation. Let us solve real problems and build a better society together, " he added.

It may be recalled that ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman had stated in an event in India during 2023 that "It's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like to try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless."

In response, while some Indian firms are looking to engage in futile competition by recreating training foundation models similar to ChatGPT, GUVI is focused on leveraging technology to address real-world challenges faced by diverse communities.

At present, GUVI's LLM will be available in the following vernacular languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The company plans to come out with more vernacular languages in the near future.

This initiative will ensure access to high-quality learning resources in native languages, empowering learners to excel in academic and professional endeavors while celebrating India's linguistic diversity.