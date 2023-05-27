IIT-M’s cultural fest Paradox 2023 launched with fanfare

CHENNAI: The grand cultural-technical festival of IIT-Madras, Paradox-2023, began with much fanfare on Thursday. The second edition of the annual festival is being conducted in 20 venues of the IIT-M campus with the participation of 3,000 students from across the country.

The four-day event hosted by the IIT-M at its campus dedicated to the BS Degree students is a celebration of the pursuit of knowledge, innovation and holistic development. It will feature a medley of cultural, sports, technical and literary events.

The day-long events commence as early as 5.00 am with varied activities such as marathons to a stretch of 3 km and 5 km, outdoor sports competitions such as basketball, cricket, badminton, table tennis, football matches and indoor events.

The festival would enable the students to experience the IIT Madras campus and further help them foster and nurture their friendship with their peers, said Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT-M.

The sprawling campus also has various clubs and societies to strengthen the sense of togetherness among students, he added. Extra-curricular activities are conducted through programming club, film and photography club, music society, literary society, mathematics society, he said.