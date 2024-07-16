IIT-M’s collaborations to make graduates ‘industry ready’

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras on Monday informed that the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University (AKTU) and EdTech platform GUVI Geek Networks, incubated by the IIT Madras, IIM-Ahmedabad, and part of the HCL Group, are working towards making graduating students ‘industry ready’.

According to the statement issued by the IIT-M, the AKTU and GUVI had organised ‘HR and TPO Conclave 2024’ at the UP Institute of Design Campus.

“The theme of the conclave is ‘Ensuring Industry Relevance for Graduating Engineers’. HR leaders, educators, and industry experts discussed strategies for bridging the gap between academia and industry. Over 100 training and placement officers (TPOs) from AKTU-affiliated colleges participated. The event provided a platform for exchanging ideas, creating new collaborations, and reinforcing the commitment to enhancing the quality of technical education,” the release read.

Addressing the conclave, Arun Prakash M, founder-CEO of GUVI, said, “Gen AI will touch everything around us, making life easier and way cooler. Our team at GUVI is all set on bringing this future to you with a vernacular approach to upskilling and helping you ride the wave of AI innovation.”

On his part, Jai Prakash Pandey, vice-chancellor of AKTU, emphasised the use of the newly-created unified academic credit structure called the National Credit Framework under the NEP. “EdTechs like GUVI can highlight that upskilling opportunities add academic credits, which students can redeem at any stage,” Pandey pointed out.

Interactive Q&A sessions allowed attendees to engage directly with the industry leaders and academic experts, fostering a deeper understanding of the evolving job market demands.