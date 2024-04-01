Begin typing your search...
IIT-M's Centre for Outreach and Digital Education offers short program in Motors, Controllers
The course offers in-depth knowledge of electric motors, crucial for EV performance and bridge the knowledge gap in EV technology.
CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) offers a short-term executive certificate programme on Motors and Controllers.
This course offers: In-depth knowledge of electric motors, crucial for EV performance.
Bridge the knowledge gap in EV technology.
Course Start Date: May 1, 2024
Mode: Pre recorded videos will be released on Fridays and Online Live session on Saturdays.
Last date of Registration: April 22, 2024 (Register before April 1, 2024 (4pm IST) to avail 20% discount)
Click here to register: https://code.iitm.ac.in/motors-controllers
