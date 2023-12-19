Begin typing your search...

IIT-Madras to host 12th annual Tech Meet from Dec 19 to 22

The Inter-IIT Tech Meet is an annual pan-IIT competition, set to test the technical skills of IIT students in solving real-world problems which can impact millions of lives.

ByVijayashankarVijayashankar|18 Dec 2023 11:57 PM GMT
IIT Madras Representative Image
CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday informed that it is all set to host the 12th edition of the annual Inter-IIT Tech Meet from December 19 to 22.

“This year, the event is expected to witness a footfall of nearly 1,000 students across the IITs. They will be participating in 13 competitions ranging from product management, quantum computing, game development, mathematics, and cybersecurity. The Inter-IIT Tech Meet will also feature events that are part of the ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ nation-wide campaign,” a statement from IIT-M read.

“This is also an opportunity for the like-minded students from different IITs who can also interact and create networking activity among the brightest minds,” said Satyanaranya Gummadi, Dean (students) of IIT-M.

IIT-MadrasIIT Mannual Tech MeetTech MeetIndian Institute of Technology
Vijayashankar

