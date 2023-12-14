IIT Madras to assess quantum of oil spill

CHENNAI: The state government has roped in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to rapidly assess the quantum of oil spillage and area affected in the Ennore Creek area.



The experts from the IITM have started the work. They will be using the latest technology like drones for assessing and the report is expected on Friday. The mitigation work is in full swing in the Ennore creek area and affected villages. Oil boom has been installed to an extent of 1000 metre to contain the spread of oil, a government release said.

The Environment department has deployed 5 gully suckers. In order to speed up the mitigation work, 103 boats and about 400 personnel have been pressed into service. These boats are involved in the suction of oil from the surface and transporting it safely to the shore. The work regarding the cleaning of oil-soaked debris from nearby villages is in full swing, the release added.

Meanwhile, a team of specialised personnel from Paradeep (Odisha) is expected on Friday. Till date around 40 metric ton of sludge has been removed and taken to the CPCL premises for safe disposal. Around 36,800 litres of oil mixed with water has been recovered. Apart from already deployed officials, 7 more IFS officers have been deployed especially for the monitoring of this work.