IIT-Madras study reveals water droplets break natural minerals to form nanoparticles, breakthrough published in 'Science' journal 

CHENNAI: Researchers at IIT Madras have shown that common minerals can be broken by water microdroplets to make corresponding nanoparticles. According to them, atmospheric water droplets such as clouds and fog can be charged due to ionic species present in them and by contact electrification. Notably, this is the first research paper from IIT Madras to get published in the prestigious 'Science' journal.

The study noted that, "Disintegration of minerals makes nascent surfaces and on such surfaces, different types of catalysis may occur, forming new molecules. These processes could be important in the origin of life. 'Microdroplet showers' composed of nanoparticles and molecules falling on Earth may be of importance to the chemical and biological evolution of the planet."

Highlighting the significance of this research, Prof Thalappil Pradeep of IIT-M said, "Microdroplets are known to enhance chemical reactions, and as a result, new chemical bonds form. We thought that it may be possible to break chemical bonds as well in microdroplets. That thought led to this discovery."

"The science we reported, if it happens in nature, could be a very important way to transform rocks to natural nanoparticles, which are active ingredients of soil. To put it bluntly, we have found a way to make sand from soil. Looking into the future, I might say that with adequate resources, we can help deserts bloom," he added.

Elaborating on the important applications, BK Spoorthi of IIT-M said, "This finding offers a transformative technique for soil formation, dramatically accelerating natural weathering processes from centuries to moments. Beyond its environmental benefits, this method advances nanotechnology and materials science, enabling sustainable and efficient nanoparticle production with broad industrial applications".

In their experiment, the researchers found that pieces of minerals such as river sand, ruby and alumina, which are very hard minerals, incorporated in tiny charged water droplets, break spontaneously to form nanoparticles, in milliseconds.

They collected the formed nanoparticles and characterized them with advanced methods. Computer simulations suggested that the phenomenon may occur by a process called 'proton-induced slip', in which atomic layers in the minerals slip between each other, assisted by protons. In tiny water droplets, protons and other reactive species are known to exist.