IIT-Madras launches free training programme for B.Sc & BCA students

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has launched a new initiative to train students with industry-ready technical skills, completely free of cost.

According to the IIT-M, this training programme will focus on IT/infrastructure and helpdesk support.

"The training programme will commence during the first week of July 2024. The last date to apply is June 12, 2024. Those interested can register through - https://forms.gle/7RhAKgrGRgwr17zd6," a release from IIT-M read.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Mangala Sunder of IIT-M said, "We are committed to impart skilling for rural youth to enable them for jobs. This initiative is to provide a comprehensive training experience that prepares participants to deliver exceptional support and service to customers. This program is designed to equip the students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to handle a wide range of technical and customer service issues efficiently and effectively."

This is a CSR initiative of Lightstorm (https://www.lightstorm.net/).

The course will include Networking Essentials, Cloud Fundamentals, Ticketing Tools, Linux and Windows Basics, Storage and Backup Fundamentals and Soft Skills.

IIT- M Pravartak will select the students for the training programme to impart industry-ready skills in the above tech skill areas.

The summary of the programme:

Ø Training is free of cost and duration of the training is 3 months.

Ø No stipend will be paid to the students.

Ø This will be a classroom-based training program.

Ø Course content - Networking Essentials, Cloud Fundamentals, Ticketing Tools, Linux & Windows Basics, Storage & Backup Fundamentals and Soft Skills

Ø Intake Eligibilities - 2023, 2024 passed B.Sc. (Streams eligible: Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology) and BCA students with minimum 60% aggregate.

Ø Benefits - Skill the students to enable them to join IT Support team of any small-size or mid-size organization.

Ø Placement assistance will be provided through mock interviews and campaigns highlighting students’ availability. Please note there is no placement guarantee.

Ø Tentative start date – June 2024

Start date: July 2024

End date: September 2024

Pravartak website link: https://iitmpravartak.org.in/