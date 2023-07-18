IIT-Madras implements key features of NEP, says V Kamakoti

CHENNAI: The Director of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) V Kamakoti on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy - 2020 (NEP) emphasises the need for educational institutions to nurture creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

"The NEP recognises the importance of promoting an entrepreneurial mindset and fostering innovation as key pillars of a well-rounded education. IIT-Madras has implemented key features of the NEP through various initiatives including 'IIT-M for All', BS Degree (Data Science and Applications) as well as through interdisciplinary dual degree (IDDD) programs. The Centre for Innovation (CFI) and Nirmaan align with the NEP's goals emphasis on nurturing start-ups that address real-world challenges and contribute to societal welfare, " Kamakoti said while addressing the media.

Speaking about the IIT-Madras's initiatives, Kamakoti said that the premiere institution has introduced new courses related to medicine and technology with the aim of making education accessible to marginalised people.

"We are compelled to instil education in our youth. If we fail to do so, India will become a country without literacy in the next 10 years. The 15 to 25 years of age group should be imparted quality education. It should start from the roots of schools. If we create awareness about higher education among school students, we can achieve the desired enrollment rate in higher education by 2035. If we don't, our dream will remain a dream." he added.