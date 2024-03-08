IIT-Madras hosts ninth edition of entrepreneurship summit 2024

CHENNAI: An Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT-Madras on Thursday inaugurated the ninth edition of its four-day annual ‘Entrepreneurship Summit’ to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Speaking to reporters here, Director of IIT-M, V Kamakoti, said “Innovation & Entrepreneurship is the most important building block for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Through this Summit, IIT Madras aspires to bring in several young entrepreneurs, VCs, academia, industry and government together to march towards a Technology Superpower India.” E-Summit 2024 will also host a free-for-all Start-up Expo, a grand showcase event expected to provide a platform to 100 innovative start-ups to present their cutting-edge products and services to an audience of over 15,000. It is the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial gathering in India to have received ISO, Startup India, and UNESCO certifications. The Summit will feature 1000+ founders, 50+ investors and 15000+ students from over 400 colleges, across India.