IIT- Madras BS Degree programs calls for applications for next batch

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) BS Degree Programs are calling for applications for the next batch of the 4-year BS in Data Science and Applications & Electronic Systems.

These two programs provide accessible and affordable high-quality education to anyone who wishes to pursue a degree from IIT Madras.

Data Science and Electronics Systems are the two areas with the largest job opportunities and are projected to keep growing through the years.

With India poised to emerge as a global leader in semiconductor chips manufacturing, this sector is set to generate huge employment opportunities.

The BS in Electronic Systems is perfectly designed to produce the graduates this industry requires.

The last date to apply for the upcoming batch is 26th May 2024.

Interested students can apply through the website - https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds and https://study.iitm.ac.in/es.

These programs have two paths for learners to enter for interested candidates. Students can join the program through a self-contained qualifier process without appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The second option is direct admission to candidates who have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 or 2024. Up to 75% scholarships is offered to learners from economically disadvantaged sections.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the BS programs, Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor-In-Charge, Data Science Program, said, “As data continues to grow in importance, the demand for skilled data scientists is expected to remain high. The integration of online learning with in-person invigilated exams offers a flexible and comprehensive learning experience for students, where learning can be at one’s own pace while the in-person assessments validate the skills and knowledge acquired through online learning.”

The Electronic Systems program comprises a mix of theory classes and laboratory courses. The lab experiments are so designed that students can perform these at home and submit their findings. For the final evaluation, students visit IIT Madras campus.

Elaborating further, Prof. Aniruddhan S, Professor-In-Charge, Electronic Systems, said, “Electronic Systems are everywhere, from smartphones and computers to medical devices and automotive systems. Learners interested in designing, developing, and testing electronic/embedded/communication systems can study this course and be skilled with the latest technologies and trends, thus becoming job-ready”.

Students from all streams such as engineering, humanities, commerce, economics, sciences, law, and medicine, among others, can apply to the BS in Data Science and Applications, while those who have studied Maths and Physics in their class XII can apply to the BS in Electronics Systems.

The Qualifier is built into the program, where the applicant has to go through 4 weeks of content of the first 4 courses of the foundation level. Learners who clear the qualifier exam will be offered admission to the foundation level.

Currently, more than 25,000 students from all parts of India are taking these programs. As content delivery is online with monthly in-person exams conducted on Sundays at examination centers in more than 150 cities across the country, working professionals and college-going students are pursuing this along with their regular work or degree.