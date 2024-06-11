IIT-Madras boosts academic flexibility for students to meet modern and technological developments

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Tuesday reinvented B.Tech., curriculum for India to help its students meet the demands of modern and technological developments.



According to the statement issued by IIT-M, this is by far, the most student-friendly engineering curriculum in India, in terms of curricular demand as well as flexibility.

"The newly revamped programs also allow for early exits from the programs, for those that desire freedom, " it said.

These changes have been implemented following the rigorous recommendations by an Institute Curriculum Task Force, orienting it towards employment, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

IIT-M has updated the Academic System to offer unprecedented flexibility, increased Interdisciplinary learning, hands-on projects and Entrepreneurship Opportunities as early as in the second year of the B.Tech., program.

Welcoming students to avail these opportunities, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT- said, "IIT-M will accord the highest priority for Innovation and entrepreneurship. With more than 380 patents filed in the last financial year, IIT-Madras has launched an ambitious start-up 100 program - every third day, a start-up will be born at IIT-M."

The total number of credits in B.Tech., have been rationalised after extensive feedback from alumni and students, resulting in the wall clock hours of demand per degree reducing from 436 to 400 hours.

"This allows students greater scope for exploration of professional and entrepreneurial possibilities. We also offer M.Tech., along with B.Tech., in 5 years besides Interdisciplinary degrees in cutting-edge domains like Nanotechnology, Data Science and Electric Vehicles, among other fields that are in demand by the industry. These degrees can be pursued seamlessly along with their B.Tech., programs, " the release stated.

These major updates have eliminated the need for a branch change option.

Further, the Institute has also an 'Early Exit' option to pursue alternative paths.

Further, IIT-M also offers an improved first-year experience with four weeks of extra vacation time for students in the first year, and has also introduced a new 'recreation' course.

Students have the option of taking an Entrepreneurship elective as early as in their second year.