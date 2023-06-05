IIT-Madras bags first position in NIRF ranking

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras bagged No. 1 position in NIRF rankings and Anna University is at 18th in overall category.

A total of 18 colleges, including a few universities in Tamil Nadu, have figured in the top 100 overall category rank list, which was released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Monday with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) being placed at number one position for the consecutive five years.

@iitmadras feels privileged to have retained the No. 1 position in categories "Overall" and "Engineering" and ranked No. 2 in "Research" and "Innovation", in a clean sweep at the #NIRF Rankings announced by @EduMinOfIndia.@RanjanRajkuma11#NIRF2023 pic.twitter.com/LR1ha8lIGa — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) June 5, 2023

Anna University, which was placed in 22nd position in 2022, has claimed 18th position in the same category. Accordingly, the state-owned universities such as Bharathiar University, Alagappa University, University of Madras, Bharathidasan University and Madurai Kamaraj University have also figured in the top 100 NIRF ranking in the overall category.

University of Madras, which was in 70th position in 2022, has claimed 45 in the ranking.

IIT-M also bagged number one position for the best engineering college in the country. Similarly, Anna University, which was 17th best engineering college, claimed 13th position.