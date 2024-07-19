IIT Madras announces second edition of ‘Shaastra Techathon 2024’

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Shaastra Magazine on Friday has announced the second edition of AI/ML challenge, inviting students from all colleges to exhibit their talents and capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning as part of ‘Shaastra Techathon 2024.’

Students who wish to participate in the second Shaastra Techathon AI / ML contest could submit their entries on https://shaastratechathon.in/.

Besides the AI/ML Challenge, Shaastra Magazine has also invited entries for its first ‘Technical Writing’ competition as part of Shaastra Techathon 2024.

The Magazine will also kickstart a series of skill building workshops as part of its student skilling initiative in August 2024.

Colleges that are currently subscribed to Shaastra are encouraged to urge their students to take advantage of the free soft-skill training sessions to build their skillset and become job ready.

Meanwhile, the first IIT Madras Shaastra Techathon AI / ML competition saw overwhelming participation and support from students of engineering and other colleges. Around 500 students from 150 teams from various colleges across the country participated in the first Shaastra Techathon AI / ML competition that concluded in May 2024.

Teams ’10 Conquerors’ from Mohammed Sathak A J College of Engineering, ‘AI Spirits’ and ‘SEC AI Legends’ from Saveetha Engineering College, ‘Hack Elite’ and ‘Pioneers’ from St. Joseph's College of Engineering, ‘IITMZ’ from IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus and ‘Nova Spark’ from RMK Engineering College were announced winners of the first Shaastra Techathon AI /ML challenge. The winning teams have been awarded a cash prize of Rs. 7500 each.

IIT Madras Shaastra Magazine has also recognised seven colleges: Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Kongu Engineering College, Mohamed Sathak AJ College Of Engineering, R M K Engineering College, Saveetha Engineering College, St. Joseph's College of Engineering and Vimal Jyothi Engineering College, for ‘Fostering Active AI / ML, Learning.’

Prof. Srikanth Vedantam, the Chairman of the Editorial Board of IIT Madras Shaastra Magazine said ,"The goal of Shaastra Magazine is to make science and technology news more accessible to everyone. As part of our initiatives to kindle scientific temper and curiosity among students, we are organising Shaastra Techathon 2024. It is a platform for students to demonstrate their talents and capabilities, and be recognised and celebrated.

We invite students from all colleges to participate and stand a chance to win exciting prizes."

Important Dates

Deadline for registration: July 31st, 2024

Announcement of event details: August 5th, 2024

Release of Problem Statement: August 9th, 2024

Deadline for submission of entries: August 23rd, 2024

Announcement of winners: September 6th, 2024