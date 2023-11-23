IIT-M witnesses 19 pc increase in internship offers

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday said that it has recorded an increase of 19 per cent in Internship offers received on day one of Campus Internship Drive for students of the 2023-24 batch.

"The internship drive was held in two sessions on August 5 and 12, 2023. 19 international internship offers were received from seven companies. 17 per cent increase in the number of students who secured an internship. 51 per cent increase in number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship," said a release from IIT-Madras.

"An internship is now an essential component for the launching of a successful and fulfilling career for students. It enables them to imply their skills and knowledge acquired during their curriculum in a real-life work environment. I’m happy with the efforts made by our team to enable students to get internships despite turbulent conditions," said professor Sathyan Subbiah of IIT-Madras.

Texas Instruments, J.P Morgan Chase & Co., Adobe, Procter and Gamble, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were the top recruiters in terms of the internship offers.