IIT-M to work with R&D for green hydrogen

CHENNAI: IIT Madras will soon work with industries on Research and Development (R&D) in developing testing/validation standards in ‘green hydrogen’. This is part of the Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu (HVIC-TN) initiative, a stakeholders meeting which was held at IIT Madras recently.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa, extended the State government’s whole-hearted support for the initiative and said the establishment of the Hydrogen Valley innovation cluster is in line with Tamil Nadu’s goal of manufacturing electrolysers, exporting green hydrogen or its derivatives and developing ‘hydrogen economy’ in Tamil Nadu.

“There is a huge potential in the State for electrolysers. But they need a testing facility, which HVIC will now provide,” said the minister adding “Tamil Nadu power has already 50% ‘green’ share and HVIC will improve this further with green hydrogen.”